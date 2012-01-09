Is Lindsay Lohan poised to make a return to acting?

Deadline.com reports the troubled 25-year-old starlet and current Playboy cover girl is in early talks to assume the role of screen icon Elizabeth Taylor for an upcoming Lifetime TV movie.

Written by Temple Grandin's Christopher Monger, Elizabeth & Richard: A Love Story, will chronicle the relationship between Taylor and her second husband, actor Richard Burton.

Prior to her death in March 2011, Taylor -- who passed away at age 79 -- was long revered as an industry sex symbol. Should she snag the role, amping up her sex appeal shouldn't be an issue for Lohan, who channeled Marilyn Monroe for her recent nude Playboy pictorial.

"Sex and sexuality are a part of nature, and I go along with nature," the Mean Girls star -- who completed her fifth jail stint in 2011 -- has said. "Knowing yourself and your body is so important because it gives you confidence, and in life, women need confidence."

