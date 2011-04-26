No "Mean Girls" here!

Lindsay Lohan made a surprise appearance on "The Tonight Show" on Monday night. The embattled actress, 24, received a standing ovation from the studio audience and opened up about her legal woes.

Lohan was sentenced to 120 days in jail on Friday after a judge ruled her alleged necklace theft in January put her in violation of the probation terms set forth after her 2007 DUI arrest. Although she was released on $75,000 bail later that day, she's due back in court May 11 for her trial.

She described her jail sentence as "shocking" and said it left her "kind of numb."

"At what point did you realize, 'Oh my God, I could lose this, this could slip away from me?'" Jay Leno asked Lohan.

"I think that when, you know, being young and being in the position I was in, you don't really take the time to appreciate what you have and it's all kind of a whirlwind, and people make decisions for you," she replied. "But I'm not a kid anymore--I'm 24. I've made a lot of mistakes and I recognize that. I'm in the clear now, and as long as I stay focused, I can achieve what I want to achieve."

Lohan told the late night host that despite her legal woes, she's still confirmed for her role in the upcoming mob movie, "Gotti: Three Generations," alongside John Travolta.

The pre-taped interview airs Tuesday night.

