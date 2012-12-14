Hugh Jackman and Selena Gomez show of their dance moves, and Lindsay Lohan gets offered a new job: See what Us Weekly's preferred partners are buzzing about in this Friday's roundup!

Aww! John Krasinski gives his Golden Globe nominated wife Emily Blunt a kiss. (PopSugar)

Pregnant designer Sarah Burton "hopes" she can design maternity wear for Kate Middleton. (Fashionista)

Selena Gomez dances to Taylor Swift's "I Knew You Were Trouble" song with her girlfriends in new video. (Just Jared)

Watch Hugh Jackman school Jay Leno with his Gangnam Style moves on The Tonight Show. (Vulture)

Go behind-the-scenes of Josh Duhamel and Julianne Hough's new film, Safe Haven. (ET Online)

Lindsay Lohan reportedly owes $16,000 to a storage company, and Scores strip club in NYC is offering to pay it if she works as a video chat host on their website. (The Stir)

After earning four Golden Globes nominations, Kathryn Bigelow releases final Zero Dark Thirty trailer. (Zap2It)

From Miley Cyrus to Anne Hathaway: take a look back at this week's best and worst dressed celebs! (The Daily Beast)

Courtney Stodden shows off her abs in a red, midriff-baring outfit outside a recording studio. (toofab)

