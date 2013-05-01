Lindsay Lohan wants to dress to impress when she begins her court-ordered 90-day rehab stint on May 2. The 26-year-old actress shared a picture of her messy apartment via Instagram on April 30, which featured several piles of clothes, suitcases and shoes strewn about her pad.

"90 days and 270 looks," Lohan wrote in the caption. The "Herbie: Fully Loaded" actress received dozens of messages of support from her followers. "Take a bunch of sweats and comfy clothes! You will be fine," one wrote. Said another, "Fashion never takes a break. Good luck, love. We're rooting for you."

Lohan also joked about being engaged to Nico Tortorella of "The Following." "My first proposal," she wrote in a second Instagram caption. The image features Tortorella, 24, on bended knee placing a ring on Lohan's right hand; several empty beer cans are seen on a nearby table. (Tortorella has been dating Pilates instructor Bethany Meyers on-and-off for seven years.)

In mid-March, Lohan pleaded no contest to lying to police and reckless driving. The charges stemmed from a June 2012 car crash in Santa Monica, Calif. As part of her plea deal, the famous redhead was sentenced to a spend 90 days in a locked-down rehab facility. (No official word yet on where Lohan will be staying.) Additionally, she must receive psychological counseling and complete 30 days of community labor. Lohan was also forced to pay a $240 restitution fine and $30 criminal conviction assessment fee, in addition to paying restitution to the victim. That amount will be determined at her next court hearing on May 2, the same day she enters treatment.

Lohan, who's spent a combined total of 203 days in rehab since her first stint in 2007, recently said she's looking forward to atoning for her past. "I think this is an opportunity for me to focus on what I love in life. And I don't think it's a bad thing," the "Scary Movie 5" actress said on "The Late Show With David Letterman." "I think it's a blessing."

