Lindsay Lohan is single and ready to mingle!

In a new Funny or Die video, Lindsay Lohan parodies those eHarmony ads and pokes fun at her new Us Weekly cover.

"Hi, My name is Lindsay, and I'm looking for love. I'm recently single ... I think," she says, referring to her recent split with Samantha Ronson. "I'm looking for someone I can spend the rest of my life with ... or at least the rest of my probation."

She says her potential mates need to be able to handle a "redhead with a little bit of sass, and by that I mean a redhead that's crazy."

She then adds, "Don't pretend like you don't know me. We've all read about it."

"Or, you could find me on the cover of Us Weekly," she says as she flips through the latest issue, "because I'm so alone."

Personally, we think this is the best career move LiLo's made all year.

