Photoshop fail. Lindsay Lohan is catching flack from the Twitter-verse after posting a selfie of her tiny waist. Fans, however, noticed something off about the image.

Lindsay intended to let her nearly 9 million Twitter followers know that she was jumping on the celebrity waist-training craze by showing her wearing the tight corset, but fan noticed the stairs behind her a bit distorted, prompting many to believe the photo wasn't exactly legitimate and that Lilo cinched in her waist with a photo application.

"Photoshop is hard," one fan commented. Another followed it up by saying, "Another photoshop fail."

It appears that Lindsay has taken down the image that she captioned, "Just received my waist trainer from @nowaistclique!! #LovingIt http://nowaistclique.com #majorsituation."

The former child star has felt the wrath of the Internet before for allegations of photoshopping. Several weeks ago fans went after her for posting a photo that showed her thighs suspiciously slim.

Whether it's on vacation or online, it seems like Lindsay can't catch a break.