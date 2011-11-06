Spending just over four hours in Jail, Lindsay Lohan was released from the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood, CA at approximately 1:30AM on Monday morning.

Lohan checked into jail late Sunday night to begin serving a 30-day sentence, arriving three days earlier than her court-ordered deadline of November 9.

Superior Court Judge Stephanie Sautner imposed the jail time after Lohan failed to complete a community service assignment at a downtown Los Angeles women's shelter.

Although she's now a free woman, Lohan must work at least 12 days a month at the county morgue until she completes her court-ordered community service.

