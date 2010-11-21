Lindsay Lohan is out and actress Malin Ackerman is in!

The makers of 'Inferno' have reportedly replaced the troubled star with Ackerman, People.com reports. Ackerman is best known for her roles in 'Couples Retreat' and '27 Dresses.'

"Lindsay had scheduling issues due to legal obligations and is continuing to focus on getting better in rehabilitation in Palm Springs, and she really had to focus on that in our opinion - and hers," the film's producer, Chris Hanley, told People. "For herself and her career in general it was really her decision to just focus on getting better psychologically."

Lohan was set to play '70s adult film star Linda Lovelace in the biopic before she was replaced by Ackerman.

