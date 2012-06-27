Lindsay Lohan Resolves Civil Case Over Car Chase

The Associated Press

Lindsay Lohan has resolved a case filed by three men she took on a high-speed ride that resulted in her second driving under the influence arrest in 2007.

Attorneys for the 25-year-old actress and the men confirmed Wednesday the lawsuit has been settled before trial. Terms were not disclosed.

Lohan's attorney Ed McPherson says a dismissal notice will be filed in court. He says Lohan can now devote her full attention to her career.

Attorney Randall Billington, who represents the men, says he is happy the case has been resolved and wishes Lohan the best.

Dante Nigro, Jakon Sutter and Ronnie Blake sued Lohan in 2008 claiming they were endangered when the actress commandeered a sport utility vehicle and chased a woman she believed was her personal assistant.

