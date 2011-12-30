Lindsay Lohan is ringing in 2012 right at home in Los Angeles.

Despite Internet reports that the actress, 25, would be jetting off to Dubai to host a private New Year's Eve bash Saturday, Lohan's rep confirms to Us Weekly she's staying put and hanging out at home.

"Reports about Lindsay going to Dubai for New Year's Eve are completely untrue," her spokesman said Friday.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that Playboy's latest covergirl was set to attend a star-studded fete aboard the Queen Elizabeth 2 cruise ship.

Says her rep: "Lindsay is not going to Dubai, nor had she ever considered doing so. She will be spending New Year's Eve in Los Angeles with a few close friends and family."

2011 has been quite the year for Lohan, who graced the cover of Playboy's January/February 2012 issue and was featured in a pictorial her mom Dina declared "tastefully done."

Prior to her shoot, the actress checked into and out of jail in November in under 5 hours after she was sentenced to serve 30 days related to her most recent probation violation.

It was the fifth jail sentence overall for the actress, who was arrested twice in 2007 for drunk driving.

"During the past five years, I've learned that time flies faster than you think, and because you only live once you have to learn from your mistakes, live your dreams and be accountable," the actress has said.

