Ring-a-ding-ding! Lindsay Lohan may be wearing her heart on her finger.

According to reports in the United Kingdom, where Lindsay spends most of her time, the actress is believed to be dating a new man named Mathia Milani. The romance is a couple months old. And at a June 10 event, Lindsay showed up wearing a ring that highlighted the letter "M."

Coincidence?

While donning a colorful floral Blue Marine dress, Lindsay showed off the jewelry as she attended the "A Tribute to Christopher Nement" event in London. Mathia, an Italian businessman, was not with Lindsay at that event. Paparazzi have photographed LiLo and Mathia together several times since early April.

The actress's rep, though, says the ring has nothing to do with her rumored double-initialed love interest.

"She has had this ring for quite some time," her rep told the DailyMail.com. "She got it at her friend's store The Box Boutique in Chelsea. It stands for her middle name Morgan."

Having recently gotten off probation for the first time in nearly eight years (George W. Bush was in office at that time!), Lindsay seems to be relishing in her newfound freedom. After a judge finally cleared her name, Lindsay knew the significance, tweeting, "Clean slate, fresh start."

Along with her jewelry, freedom is a good look for Lindsay.