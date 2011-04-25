Things are looking pretty grim for Lindsay Lohan.

The 24-year-old actress, who was sentenced to 120 days in jail and 480 hours of community service by Judge Stephanie Sautner on Friday, will be spending her time working in the morgue, an insider tells Radar Online and People magazine.

"Her duties include cleaning and maintenance, but she would not clean the actual crypts where the bodies are stored," the source says. "Her day will begin at around 8 a.m. and she will be given one hour off for lunch before finishing her day at 4 p.m. Generally, there are no problems with people that do community service at the morgue as long as they keep their heads down and just get on with their duties."

This won't be the actress's first time visiting the Los Angeles morgue. She completed a DUI morgue program following her second drunken-driving conviction in 2007.

According to Radar, Lohan will not be required to wear a state-issued prison uniform; morgue workers are allowed to wear their own clothes. Rest assured, the "Mean Girls" star won't be receiving any special treatment while she pays her debt to society.

"Lindsay Lohan would be treated just like anyone else," the site reports. "She would have general janitorial-style duties, which would involve cleaning different areas and emptying trash -- stuff like that."

Lohan was released from Lynwood Correctional Facility on Friday night after posting a $75,000 bond. She will be tried for a misdemeanor over jewelry stolen June 3, and a pretrial date has been set for May 11. In addition to her four-month jail sentence, Lohan was also ordered to complete 360 hours of community service at L.A.'s Downtown Women's Center.

More on Wonderwall:

Celebs Who Break the Ten Commandments

Untrue rumors that had Twitter abuzz

See your favorite celebs Creaturefied!

More on Usmagazine.com:

PHOTOS: Lindsay in wilder times

PHOTOS: Lindsay through the years

VIDEO: Lindsay shows up hours late to a photo shoot

PHOTOS: Lindsay's biggest OMG moments