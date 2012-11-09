Looks like the world will have to wait a little longer to find out Lindsay Lohan's deepest thoughts and most scandalous secrets -- and what kind of tree she'd want to be.

The Liz & Dick actress, 26, was expected to sit down with veteran journalist Barbara Walters for a much-anticipated 20/20 interview to air Friday, Nov. 16, but Deadline reports that Lohan's new PR representatives Rogers & Cowan have pulled the plug on the meeting.

According to the site, the star's reps were "dissatisfied with the direction ABC wanted to take the interview," which was initially scheduled to promote her upcoming Lifetime movie. The flick, premiering Nov. 25, features Lohan as Elizabeth Taylor opposite Grant Bowler's Richard Burton.

Sources told E! News that Walters had already visited the actress on the Liz & Dick set to conduct some behind-the-scenes interviews, which would have aired along with the more formal sit-down.

Lohan signed with Rogers & Cowan earlier this week after her former publicist, Steve Honig, resigned in late October amid the star's endless family drama and legal troubles.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Lindsay Lohan Snubs Barbara Walters, Bails on 20/20 Interview