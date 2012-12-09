Lindsay Lohan has been caught stealing again -- but this time, she probably won't face any charges.

The Liz and Dick actress, 26, appears to have swiped a sweatshirt from her latest hookup Max George. On Saturday Dec. 8, Lohan tweeted directly at the hunky singer, 24 with a photo of a black hoodie (featuring several ubiquitous online acronyms like WTF, LMAO, IRL and others): "Missing something?" read the caption.

PHOTOS: Relive Lindsay's past personal dramas

The famous redhead may have swiped the item while hanging with the crooner last week -- packing on the PDA with him following a Philadelphia concert Dec. 5 and then checking into a Boston hotel together the next evening.

George opened up to Us Weekly about his new "friend" at Jingle Ball's Dec. 9 concert in NYC. "It's fun, she's a good girl," George said -- and marveled about Lohan's still-impressive stamina. "She can party nearly as hard as we can."

PHOTOS: Lindsay Lohan lookalikes

His bandmate Tom Parker added of the former Disney starlet: "We had one night on the bus, with her and a bunch of our friends, which was a good time."

PHOTOS: Best boy bands ever

As for Lohan's never-ending problems with the law, most recently her Nov. 29 skirmish with another young woman at NYC club Avenue? "I'm sure she's got people around her that know much better than we do," George told Us optimistically. "We're probably not the best influences."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Lindsay Lohan Steals Max George's Sweatshirt After Hookup