LiLo, is that you?

Lindsay Lohan stopped by A&E's Upfronts in NYC Wednesday rocking a lacy frock and strappy, sky-high stilettos--but all eyes were on her noticeably fuller face and dark, heavy brows.

The 25-year-old actress--who's had a roller coaster couple of years between her trips to rehab, court appearances, and struggles to land roles--was recently tapped to star as Elizabeth Taylor in Lifetime's upcoming biopic, Liz & Dick. The star's famous visage looked oddly altered and frozen back in late February, when she hosted Saturday Night Live for the fourth time.

Following the announcement of the network's polarizing casting choice, Rosie O'Donnell spoke out during a Today show appearance last month, criticizing their decision.

"I feel very sorry for her. I think she needs a lot of help," O'Donnell told Matt Lauer about the actress. "I think she's not in a place to work."

"I don't need to tell her anything," the Mean Girls star shot back when asked for her response to O'Donnell's harsh words. "I know that I'm great and I know that I know Liz Taylor really well."

