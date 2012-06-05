Lindsay Lohan could use a little support -- in more ways than one.

Wearing a low-cut halter dress, the troubled, braless actress accidentally exposed her left breast while shooting Lifetime's Elizabeth Taylor biopic, Liz & Dick, in L.A. Monday. The incident occurred when actor Grant Bowler, 43 -- who plays Taylor's husband, Richard Burton -- aggressively took hold of Lohan's arm.

Liz & Dick tells the story of Taylor's roller coaster romance with Burton, whom she wed and divorced twice. Though Lohan's casting initially raised a few eyebrows, the movie's producer, Larry Thompson has full faith in the actress, 25.

"I think that she is quite excited for the opportunity, not only to get back to work, but to play this part," he told Us Weekly in April, two months before shooting began. "Elizabeth is a character who is larger than life, but I think that Lindsay can definitely relate to her quite a bit."

"Maybe a lot of younger people don't know Elizabeth Taylor that well," Thompson added. "They don't realize that when this affair happened they were the most famous people in the world. If they think that Lindsay lives a scandalous life, these people invented scandal."

Lohan, for her part, is confident she can do the late film star justice. I know that I'm great and I know that I know Liz Taylor really well," she told Access Hollywood in April. "I'm really lucky to be able to do this role and I just want to honor her the way she should be honored because she's helped a lot of people in her life."

