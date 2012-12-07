Forget Liz and Dick: it's just a matter of time 'til Lifetime films Max George and Lindsay Lohan's soon-to-be iconic love story.

The Canyons actress, 26, and The Wanted crooner, 24, were spotted packing on the PDA after The Wanted's Dec. 5 Jingle Ball show performance in Philadelphia. What's more, in the wee hours of Dec. 6, Lohan and George checked into Boston's Liberty Hotel together.

PHOTOS: Lindsay's courtroom couture

"They looked like a couple," an eyewitness tells Us Weekly. "When they got back from the Jingle Ball concert, Lindsay was all over Max. They were even making out at one point!"

The source adds that the troubled starlet and the hunky Brit had been "partying" together post show.

This wasn't Lohan and George's first night out together; the boy bander was also present the night the Mean Girls star was arrested and charged with assault after she allegedly punched a fellow clubgoer at NYC's Avenue Nov. 29.

PHOTOS: Relive Lindsay's past personal dramas

Lohan's fight was rumored to have been over George, although George's bandmate Jay McGuiness -- who rocked a "Free Lindsay" t-shirt at the group's show that night -- slammed that version of the story.

"It's a bit of a blur actually," McGuiness told MTV News recently. "We carried on partying after that. It was reported that [the fight] was about Max, but I don't think it actually was."

Added McGuiness, "[Lindsay] was a total sweetheart on the night, so our experience [with her] is quite positive."

PHOTOS: Mugshots of the year

George's experience with Lohan must have been especially positive: one day after his Boston rendez-vous with the actress, the pair were seen leaving NYC's PH-D (at the Dream Downtown) together just before 2:30 a.m. Dec. 7.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Lindsay Lohan, The Wanted's Max George Hook Up in Boston!