Uh oh.

Lindsay Lohan is threatening to quit rehab at the Betty Ford Center because her doctors have cut off her supply of Adderall, reports TMZ.

Doctors at the treatment facility evaluated Lohan earlier this week and determined she does not need the drug she'd previously been prescribed to treat ADHA, sources told TMZ.

Lohan, 26, has been telling friends she wants to be moved to another facility that would allow her to continue taking the medication, which is often misused in Hollywood as a weight-control drug, reports the site.

"I have severe ADD (Attention Deficit Disorder)," the actress told Piers Morgan shortly before her latest rehab visit. "I can't stand still. So I take Adderall for that. It calms me."

"I know people who take it to stay up, or girls who take it to supposedly stay slim because it kills your appetite," added Lohan, who a judge ordered must spend 90 days in the Rancho Mirage, Calif., facility after she violated her probation in a previous case. "But I eat all the time. I just take it to stay calm. It works well for me."

