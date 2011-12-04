Another job offer for LiLo?

Fans will get to see Lindsay Lohan bare all in her upcoming Playboy pictorial, and now it looks like they could get to see what's on the inside too.

VIDEO: How Lindsay's life took a dark turn

According to the Daily Mail, the troubled star is in talks to join the UK show Celebrity Big Brother and producers have flown to L.A. to "lure her over the Atlantic." Lohan would follow in the footsteps of actress Tara Reid, who was a housemate in 2011.

"Lindsay would be an absolutely amazing signing for us," a source tells the Sunday Mirror. "She's a fiery character too, so there are sure to be a some major clashes with other celebrities if we get her in the house."

PHOTOS: Hollywood's biggest bad girls

But whether Lohan agrees or not, there's one major holdup: The star has her plate quite full fulfilling the terms of her new probation and is not allowed to leave the country. (Celebrity Big Brother has a scheduled January 2012 shoot date.)

"We hope that the courts will make a special allowance in this case. There aren’t many more controlled ­ environments than the Big Brother house," an insider tells the Daily Mail.

PHOTOS: Lindsay's courtroom couture

On November 2, L.A. County judge Stephanie Sautner ordered that so long as Lohan performs 12 days of community service at the L.A. county morgue and attends four psychotherapy sessions before December 14, she will avoid serving an additional 270 days in jail.

If Lohan complies, she will be required to spend an additional 12 days at the morgue and attend four more psychotherapy sessions by January 17. Once that is complete, she is expected to do the same before February 15.

Between February 15 and March 29, Lohan is expected to complete 17 more days at the morgue and attend six psychotherapy sessions, which will wrap up her probation.

PHOTOS: How Lindsay's face has changed

As part of Sautner's new conditions, the Mean Girls star is not allowed to leave California without her new probation officer's approval (with the exception of holidays).

"From what I can see of you, you need a structure. And this is a structure," Sautner said. "If you do all of this, then by March 29, you just go about your business and you obey all laws."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly