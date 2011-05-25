Lindsay Lohan turned to Courtney Love for advice at the height of her legal problems, Love says.

Lohan has been in and out of rehab and jail over the last few years as she battled addiction issues, and is preparing to head back to prison next month for violating her probation from a 2007 DUI charge.

Love, who was addicted to drugs in the past, says the actress called her after one of her arrests and that she handed out some advice to the troubled star.

She tells addiction and recovery website The Fix, "Lindsay Lohan called me after she was arrested. The judge presiding over her case was the same judge who presided over mine. He was a very sweet man. I think he was an ex-alcoholic himself. I told Lindsay to just get it together and trust the judge, and Lindsay's father called me for advice every day. I'm not even that friendly with these girls. What am I, a junkie Auntie Mame?"

