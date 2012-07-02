Happy birthday, Lindsay Lohan!The Mean Girls actress turns 26 on Monday, and in honor of her grand return to her redheaded roots earlier this spring, Us Weekly has pulled together a photo gallery of her hair evolution. From bold blonde streaks to platinum blonde and jet black, the star has tried out several extreme hair makeovers over the years.

"She's been telling me for months that she wanted to go back to red, but she was just waiting for the right time," the star's colorist, Tracey Cunningham, told Us in March.

There seemed to be no time like the present for the star, who ended her formal probation from her 2007 Beverly Hills DUI case at the end of March. "You need to live your life in a more mature way. Stop the nightclubbing and focus on your work," L.A. County's Judge Stephanie Sautner told the star.

Lohan took Sautner's advice and ran with it, working hard on the set of the Lifetime Elizabeth Taylor biopic, Liz & Dick.

And despite scaring her fans and loved ones when she was treated for exhausting after working "85 hours in 4 days," plus a scary car crash in June, 2012 seems to be going better than the past few years for the actress.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Lindsay Lohan Turns 26: Her Hair Evolution