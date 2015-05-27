They said it couldn't be done.

Lindsay Lohan has proven all the naysayers wrong -- she completed her community service hours just before the deadline.

Earlier this month, a judge told the oft-troubled actress that she must complete 125 hours, stemming from her 2012 reckless driving case, by May 28 or there would be severe consequences. In doing the math, Lindsay had to basically work eight hours a day, every single day to complete the hours.

Lindsay finished up her final eight hours on May 27, pushing her across the finish line.

Lindsay had been working feverishly, mainly at a New York-area community service center. Going into Memorial Day weekend, Lindsay reportedly had 26 hours left to complete. She worked at an LGBT Youth Center over the long weekend and was back at a Brooklyn child service center after the holiday.

It's likely that Lindsay would have gone to jail if she hadn't completed the hours in time.

Lindsay is not expected to be in court to show that the hours have been completed. Her lawyer, however, will be on hand to show the judge that Lindsay finally lived up to her end of the bargain.

As soon the judge signs off on the hours, as he's fully expected to, it will mark the first time in seven years that Lindsay is off of probation.