WENN -- Lindsay Lohan has obtained a restraining order against the man she dubbed a stalker when she exposed him online.

The actress posted a surveillance video grab of the man she claims has been threatening to kill her on her website earlier this week.

Lohan, who is facing a summer jail stint, admitted she's "scared" in a tweet to fans, which linked them to the photo of a bearded man online, now identified as David Cocordan.

The "Mean Girls" star wrote, "This is the freemason stalker that has been threatening to kill me - while he is TRESPASSING! im actually scared now.

"The blood in the 'cults' book was too much - all my fans, my supporters, please stand by me."

A temporary restraining order was issued against Cocordan on Thursday.

According to her declaration, obtained by TMZ.com, the star claims Cocordan has come to her home at least three times in the last four weeks and followed her to public appearances. He has also sent her more than a hundred text messages as well as phone calls, according to Lohan.

One recent text message, which read, "F------ n sucking wit u kkk i need it more thn", really upset the actress. In her declaration, she states, "I am afraid that this text message shows that Mr. Cocordan intends to sexually assault me."

Cocordan has been told to stay away from Lohan and stop trying to communicate with her.

