LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Authorities in Los Angeles say Lindsay Lohan's father has been arrested over allegations he held his girlfriend against her will and prevented her from calling 911. City News Services reports that Michael Lohan was arrested Monday night in West Hollywood.

RELATED: Best Celeb Mug Shots

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Sgt. John Ratto says Lohan was booked on suspicion of preventing report of victimization, false imprisonment and inflicting corporal injury on a cohabitant.

RELATED: Lohan necklace to be auctioned off

Ratto says the girlfriend's name is being withheld.

Authorities say Lohan was taken to a hospital for a medical condition unrelated to the arrest. Bail has been set at $200,000.

RELATED: Will Kombucha earn Lindsay a probation violation?

Michael Lohan has a history of arrests in New York over allegations of harassment from ex-girlfriends, and is reportedly is estranged from his daughter, "Mean Girls" actress Lindsay Lohan.