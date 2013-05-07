Despite her family's very public drama -- not to mention big sister Lindsay Lohan's current stint in rehab -- Ali Lohan, 19, says that her family is no different from anyone else's.

"We're close, we love each other and we have arguments like any other family," the model told Women's Wear Daily in a recent interview. "At the end of the day, I only trust my family. I feel that so many things have happened, but at the end of the day, they're always going to be there for you."

The younger Lohan, who currently lives with mom Dina and younger brother Dakota, 16, in Long Island, added that even Lindsay, who has had her share of dramatic ups-and-downs and run-ins with the law, is not only a "good roommate," but a genuinely great older sister.

"We always have good sister-bonding time," Ali said. "Whenever we see each other, we're always talking about clothes and all girly things, you know? She just says the main thing is to do your best and to do what you love. We're very close and speak very often."

Lindsay, 26, recently opened up to Piers Morgan in a candid interview, speaking about her drug and alcohol use ("I've never been a huge drinker," she told the TV host), as well as her strained relationship with her father, Michael Lohan.

"He definitely needs to see a therapist," Lindsay said, in the Event magazine interview. "He went to rehab once but got kicked out. That's one thing that's never happened to me!"

The Mean Girls star is currently receiving treatment at the Betty Ford Clinic in Rancho Mirage, Calif., where she'll spend three months for court-ordered rehab. Ali told WWD that she'll be visiting her older sister at the end of the month for "some family time."

And, for the record, being Lindsay's younger sister hasn't deterred Ali from seeking the spotlight -- though, the model said, it does make her more conscious of why she wants fame.

"I want to make the most out of the word 'fame.' I want to do good things with my fame, or whatever it is," she said. "I want to help and do charity work. …I would just like to be known as my own person. I don't need to ride on any coattails. I definitely have to prove myself -- just showing up on time and doing everything that you're supposed to do."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Lindsay Lohan's Little Sister Ali: "I Don't Need to Ride on Any Coattails"