LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Lindsay Lohan's attorney says the actress's electronic monitoring bracelet has been replaced after a malfunction.

Attorney Shawn Holley said Thursday that Lohan's electronic monitoring system went off on Monday.

Holley says a representative from the monitoring company went to Lohan's house in Venice and found her at home. The bracelet was replaced the next day.

Lohan was arrested twice for driving under the influence in 2007, and remains on probation for offenses. She is serving about 35 days of house arrest for violating her probation by taking a necklace without permission.

Dave Leone, bureau chief of adult services for Los Angeles County's probation department, says private companies sometimes contract with the county to oversee electronic monitoring. He did not comment on Lohan's case.

