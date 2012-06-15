Lindsay Lohan found herself in the middle of a new health drama on Friday, as a report had the actress being rushed to the hospital after being found unconscious in the penthouse of the Ritz-Carlton in Marina Del Rey, Calif., but it turns out that she was actually treated at the scene and didn't require hospitalization.

A rep for the actress tells ET, "Lindsay worked a grueling schedule the past few days. She was on set last night at 7 pm and worked through the night until 8 am this morning. She took a nap before shooting her final scene. Producers were concerned when she did not come out of her room and called paramedics as a precaution. Lindsay was examined and is fine, but did suffer some exhaustion and dehydration. Lindsay was never taken to a hospital; reports to the contrary are false. She is resting now and is hoping to be back on set later this afternoon."

The Los Angeles Fire Department tells ET that they received a call at 10:15 a.m. to assist a 20-something patient, who was treated at the scene and was not transported, though they would not confirm or deny that it was Lindsay.

On June 8, Lohan was admitted to Santa Monica UCLA hospital following a car accident on the Pacific Coast Highway in California. Since then, rumors have flown about Lohan's behavior following the incident, but nothing concrete has been confirmed.

