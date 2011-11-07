Some bunny sure got lucky.

Not only was Lindsay Lohan's 30-day jail sentence reduced to under five hours, but her Playboy shoot last week was a massive success, according to her rep.

"The pictorial is absolutely fantastic and very tasteful, and will be accompanied by an interview that will let readers see another side of Lindsay," the 25-year-old actress' rep told Us Weekly in a statement Monday.

The "Mean Girls" star's mom, Dina, was totally on board with her daughters decision to strip, telling "The Insider" it was "an opportunity."

"I've seen [the photos]," Dina, 49, added. "She's really great in front of the camera."

But Lindsay's not quite out of the woods yet. Judge Stephanie Sautner sentenced the former Disney star to perform 12 days of community service at the morgue and attend four psychotherapy sessions before Dec. 14. She is also not allowed to leave California without her new probation officer's approval (with the exception of holidays.)

"From what I can see of you, you need a structure. And this is a structure," Sautner told her Wednesday. "If you do all of this, then by March 29, you just go about your business and you obey all laws."

The January/February issue of Playboy -- with Lindsay as its cover girl -- hits newsstands in late December.

