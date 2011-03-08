By Kat Giantis

It's Lindsay Lohan's finest (OK, only) on-screen work in recent memory: a grainy surveillance video (watch it here) showing her browsing the bright and shiny wares at a Los Angeles jewelry store before walking out the door wearing a $2,500 necklace that she allegedly didn't pay for.

The footage, which appeared Monday on "Entertainment Tonight," has put the underemployed and supposedly cash-strapped starlet, 24, in a suing mood, according to TMZ, which says she met with her already busy lawyers on Tuesday to discuss her lawsuit options.

Seems Lohan, who sued E*Trade last year over an ad featuring a "milkaholic" baby named Lindsay, believes that the jeweler, Kamofie & Company, had no right to profit from her image without her permission.

The company reportedly pocketed an estimated $40,000 for a one-week exclusive on the video and could make quite a bit more when that deal expires.

In a statement, a lawyer for Kamofie attempted to explain why the tape was released. The upshot: The jeweler just had to do it 'cause so many darn people asked.

"We regret to hear there is trepidation by Miss Lohan in connection with the video," the attorney told TMZ. "We hope that everyone understands that this is beyond our control, the flood of the requests to see this video were simply too overwhelming. It was truly necessary to put it out."

Truly necessary or not, speculation has begun that making the tape public could boost Lohan's efforts to hammer out a plea bargain over the felony grand theft charge, although her attempts to avoid jail time completely don't look promising.

"Judge Keith Schwartz has already told Lindsay that if she pleas in front of him, he will be sending her to jail, but she absolutely refuses to accept jail time as part of any plea," a source tells RadarOnline. "Lindsay needs to recognize the fact that even if she chooses to go to trial on the grand theft charge, and is acquitted by a jury, she will still go to jail for the probation violation."

In other "Lindsay is mad" news, TMZ says she was "disappointed" and "upset" over being mocked by Miley Cyrus on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend.

She supposedly sent off an e-mail to "SNL" overlord Lorne Michaels, whom she considered a "mentor and father figure," about how "betrayed" she felt by being parodied.

Word is, he hasn't replied.

For those who missed it, Miley not only alluded to LiLo in her opening monologue ("I never stole a necklace or got a DUI"), but she also did a pretty good Lindsay impression, complete with blond wig and designer purse, during Bill Hader's "Duh! Winning!" Charlie Sheen sketch.

"Things are great, my new movie 'Herbie' opened 68 months ago, and Los Angeles courthouse just gave me my own parking spot," fake Lindsay enthused. "Winning! Duh!"

