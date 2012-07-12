Lindsay Price and Curtis Stone are making it official!

After three years of dating -- and welcoming adorable son Hudson last November -- the actress, 35, and celeb chef, 36, are engaged, their rep confirmed Thursday to Us Weekly.

Australian-born Stone, currently the co-host of Bravo's Around the World in 80 Plates, made the announcement on WNBC Thursday afternoon.

It will be the first marriage for Stone and the second for Price, who divorced producer Shawn Piller in 2007 after three years of marriage.

Stone and Price opened up to Us Weekly earlier this year about first-time parenthood to Hudson, born Nov. 6, 2011.

"There's a reason they give you nine months to be pregnant," said Price. "You go through a physical, emotional and spiritual process. Then, the second he was born, it's all unconditional love."

"I was worried about Lindsay until I saw the baby," added Stone to Us. "He looked like a little fisherman who had just gotten back from sea, but so beautiful to me."

