Another mouth to feed! Lindsay Price and celebrity chef Curtis Stone have welcomed their second child, his rep confirms to Us Weekly. The couple's new bundle of joy, son Emerson Spencer, arrived in L.A. on Tuesday, Sept. 16 and weighed in at 7 lbs, 11 oz.

"Both Lindsay and Emerson are doing well," the rep tells Us in a statement. "Curtis is officially the happiest man in the world!"

Curtis, 38, revealed the pair were expecting their second child during an appearance on "The Queen Latifah Show." "My beautiful wife is pregnant again with my second baby!" he gushed to a cheering audience on May 7. At the time, the 37-year-old former "Lipstick Jungle" actress first raised eyebrows when she was photographed with a visible baby bump at a gas station in Studio City, Calif.

The pair tend to keep their relationship hush-hush, but Stone couldn't help but gush over Price that same month when he spotted a picture of her in Us Weekly's "Who Wore It Best" feature. "Look at my #hotwife she wore it better than 2 supermodels," he said, comparing her to Elizabeth Hurley and Bar Refaeli. "Nice one babe."

Stone and the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum got engaged in July 2012 after three years of dating and tied the knot in Majorca, Spain, in June 2013. They are already parents to son Hudson, whom they welcomed in November 2011.