Ever since Lindsay Lohan headed back to rehab in late September, we've been hearing glowing reports about how much progress she's made on the road to recovery. But like the trouble magnet she is, the still-on-probation starlet has once again belly-flopped into hot water.

TMZ reports Lohan is the subject of an investigation by the Palm Desert Police Department, who are looking into claims that she got into a physical fight with a female staffer at the Betty Ford Clinic.

AP confirms an investigation is underway for alleged misdemeanor battery, and a police spokesman says that officers were called to Betty Ford over the incident in the early hours of Dec. 12.

That night, contends TMZ, some of the onetime actress' roommates in the sober-living house they shared were caught "drinking heavily" by the staffer. Lindsay's execrable dad, Michael, maintains to RadarOnline that she wasn't involved in the purported partying and was instead having her hair done "while the other two girls went their own way."

But when LiLo returned to Betty Ford ten minutes past her curfew, the staffer told her that she had to take a drug and alcohol test, which apparently led to a heated confrontation.

Michael maintains to Gossip Cop that the ruckus started because the female staffer chastised Lindsay for being late, then "grabbed her" and "got forceful."

Lohan is said to have told her, "Don't put your hands on me!" before pushing back.

According to TMZ, police were called at 1:03 a.m. over a "hand-to-hand battery" incident, and the Betty Ford staffer "desired prosecution."

And in Lindsay's all too typical not-my-fault, everyone's-out-to-get-me victim mentality, sources close to her say she believes the Betty Ford employee "has had it out for her for a while" and wanted a "final confrontation" before her scheduled rehab checkout in early January.

Word is, Lohan, 24, has since been moved back to the main clinic, ostensibly because of security issues relating to a purported stalker, but the dust-up apparently played a role in the relocation.

"Because of the way last Saturday night's incident was treated, Lindsay had an obvious clash of personalities with one of the staff at the house," an insider tells Radar. "Between the incident with the apparent stalker and this difference of opinion, Lindsay was moved to another location to remove her from a potentially hostile environment that had the potential to undo all the good work that she has achieved in her recovery."

Michael, by the by, insists that Lindsay and her roommates "all tested negative."

Once the cops wrap up their investigation, the case will be sent on to prosecutors, who will decide the next step.

TMZ says the incident could land Lindsay in jail for six months for violating the terms of her probation, which includes obeying "all laws."

