Yes, it's on.

After months of silence, Lindsey Vonn has confirmed that she is, indeed, in a relationship with Tiger Woods. "I guess it wasn't a well-kept secret but yes, I am dating Tiger Woods," the Olympic skier, 28, wrote on her official Facebook page on Monday.

The newly divorced gold medalist and the golfer, 37, have been romantically linked since November, and were most recently spotted hanging out on Woods' yacht, Privacy, last week. Gushes Vonn: "Our relationship evolved from a friendship into something more over these past few months and it has made me very happy."

Happy sounds about right: The new couple even released their first-ever joint portraits together, in which they smile and lean in together before a lush background.

Woods, who divorced wife Elin Nordegren back in 2010 following an infamous cheating scandal, has already introduced Vonn to his kids Sam, 5, and Charlie, 4, with Vonn giving the cuties skiing lessons. "I don't plan on addressing this further as I would like to keep that part of my life between us, my family and close friends," Vonn added "Thank you for understanding and your continued support! xo LV"

Woods' Swedish-model ex-wife Nordegren, 33, has also moved on. She's reportedly dating coal billionaire Chris Cline, 53, according to the New York Post.

