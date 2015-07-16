Well, that's one way to make Tiger Woods jealous!

Lindsey Vonn stepped out in this body-hugging red dress with a sexy thigh-high slit that put Angelina Jolie's right leg at the 2012 Oscars to shame.

Though Lindsey didn't score a win at this years' ESPY Awards -- she was nominated for Best Comeback Athlete and Best Female Athlete -- she did score points with this sultry scarlet frock!

Lindsey Vonn and Tiger Woods announced their split in May 2015 after three years of togetherness.