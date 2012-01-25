Jennifer Love Hewitt is giving it her breast -- err, best -- effort in a racy new photo shoot.

PHOTOS: Jennifer Love Hewitt's cleavage-baring style

The 32-year-old actress leaked a sexy photo of herself next to a hunky, shirtless male model via Twitter Wednesday. Wearing black lingerie and fishnet tights, Hewitt showed off her famous cleavage while draping herself over a sofa.

VIDEO: Hewitt opens up about playing a prostitute

Hewitt will reprise her role as a Texas housewife-turned-stripper in a TV version of Lifetime's popular 2010 movie The Client List. To train for the part, Hewitt took a pole dancing lessons and earned some surprise support from her mom, Patricia Mae.

VIDEO: Hewitt explains why she's "obsessed" with babies

"My mom's like, 'I'm so proud. You're pole dancing and you're going to play a prostitute. Awesome!'" Hewitt told Entertainment Tonight in 2011. "It's like, 'Yeah, what you always dreamed about, mama!'"

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly