Lingerie-Clad Jennifer Love Hewitt Sprawls on Sofa With Shirtless Hunk
Jennifer Love Hewitt is giving it her breast -- err, best -- effort in a racy new photo shoot.
PHOTOS: Jennifer Love Hewitt's cleavage-baring style
The 32-year-old actress leaked a sexy photo of herself next to a hunky, shirtless male model via Twitter Wednesday. Wearing black lingerie and fishnet tights, Hewitt showed off her famous cleavage while draping herself over a sofa.
VIDEO: Hewitt opens up about playing a prostitute
Hewitt will reprise her role as a Texas housewife-turned-stripper in a TV version of Lifetime's popular 2010 movie The Client List. To train for the part, Hewitt took a pole dancing lessons and earned some surprise support from her mom, Patricia Mae.
VIDEO: Hewitt explains why she's "obsessed" with babies
"My mom's like, 'I'm so proud. You're pole dancing and you're going to play a prostitute. Awesome!'" Hewitt told Entertainment Tonight in 2011. "It's like, 'Yeah, what you always dreamed about, mama!'"
Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Nov. 15, 2018 See all the stars at the 2018 Latin Grammy Awards!