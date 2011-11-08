UNITED NATIONS (AP) -- The rock band Linkin Park is teaming up with the U.N. to bring clean energy to Haitian families.

Band members joined Secretary General Ban Ki-moon at a Tuesday news conference announcing their involvement in an initiative to replace dirty energy sources like kerosene, charcoal and wood with solar and other clean, sustainable power.

Rapper and co-frontman Mike Shinoda says the band began funding disaster relief efforts worldwide after the devastating 2004 tsunami in Asia.

Linkin Park's albums include Hybrid Theory and Meteora. It has sold more 50 million albums worldwide and has won two Grammy awards.