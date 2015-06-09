Rumors of the demise of Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's marriage have been greatly exaggerated.

During an interview with Hello! magazine, Nicole's famous father was asked about the whispers that Nicole and Joel are on the verge of a split.

"It's completely untrue," Lionel Richie said.

Rumors were sent into overdrive recently after moving trucks were spotted at the couple's Beverly Hills home. That, though, was much ado about nothing, Lionel said.

"They've bought a new house and the moving van was pulling up at their old house to move to the new one... Hence the story they are breaking up," Lionel said.

The "All Night Long" singer said the couple has actually never been better, but, knowing that rumors were flying around, he did ask the #CandidlyNicole star point blank if there is trouble in the marriage.

"'Aren't you going to clear [the rumors] up?' I asked Nicole. 'Nah, it's OK,' she said...She's a seasoned Richie," he said. "But, as I said to Nicole, 'Rumors you don't worry about. It's when they print something and it's true you need to worry.'"

Last year Nicole opened up to Oprah about her marriage and why she and her rocker husband are determined to stay together.

"We met and we were partners from day one," the fashion designer and reality said. "And from the second we found out we were going to parents together, we looked at each other and we said, 'OK, both of our parents are divorced. We both have had ups and downs with our parents and we don't really have a strong example of what a healthy family life is. But, we're recognizing that now, so let's work at it and let's go through this together as a team.' It's been great. And I would say that's the easiest and hardest part."