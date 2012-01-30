The sweet smell of success!

Upon taking home the title as winner of America's Next Top Model: All-Stars in December, Lisa D'Amato nabbed another honor for the ANTM franchise: being the face of its first-ever perfume, Dream Come True.

"Being the face for ANTM's fragrance launch could not have happened to a more appreciative girl," the 31-year-old proudly tells Us Weekly. "The fragrance is a perfect depiction of what has happened to me -- it's magical! It's a reminder that with the hard work, no matter what obstacles, doubt and negativity you face, you can rise above it all."

D'Amato adds that the perfume, which has notes of pink sugar and sparkling musk, has replaced her all-time favorite fragrance, Lolita Lempicka. And while the flirty scent of Dream Come True is nothing short of girly, the model/singer wants to make it known that she's not so cutesy when it comes to her style.

"I've always loved the celebrities that push the envelope and don't necessarily conform to what is 'supposed to be,'" the California native tells Us while listing her style icons that include Gwen Stefani, Madonna, Lady Gaga, Bjork, Katy Perry and Juliette Lewis. "I just love that they keep you on your toes and they always try to have fun with fashion!"

As for her own wardrobe choices, the 5-foot-9 beauty mixes it up while stepping outside of the box.

"I'd probably be a mix of Juliette Lewis, Katy Perry, and Gwen Stefani," D'Amato tell Us of the celebs she channels most in her everyday style. "I love rock n' roll, color, and boldness. I like to be fearless when it comes to fashion. I won best dressed in high school AND I had no money. Having a flair for mix-and-matching is so much fun!"

Dream Come True is available in a 1 oz. bottle ($16.99) and a rollerball ($10.99) at Target stores and target.com.

