'Twas the weekend of love! The day after Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's massive European wedding extravaganza, "House" star Lisa Edelstein tied the knot with artist Robert Russell on Sunday, May 25, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

Edelstein, 48, is best known for her seven-season run as Dr. Lisa Cuddy on the medical drama. She surprisingly left the Fox show in 2011, going on to guest roles on hit shows like "The Good Wife," "Elementary," "Scandal," "House of Lies," and "Castle."

She has also appeared in hit films "As Good as It Gets," "What Women Want," and "Daddy Day Care."

Edelstein is currently working on Bravo's first scripted series, "Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce," which is set to have a 2015 debut. In the show, which is produced by Buffy producer Marti Noxon, the "House" alum will play Abby McCarthy, a best-selling self help author struggling with her separation from her husband.

