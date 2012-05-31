Lisa Kudrow's still got a friend in David Schwimmer!

The 45-year-old former Friends actor has signed on to appear in a guest-starring role on Kudrow's Showtime series Web Therapy, the network confirmed Thursday.

Soon to premiere its second season, Web Therapy follows Kudrow's Fiona Wallice, a self-professed psychotherapist, as she treats clients in three-minute webcam sessions.

Schwimmer -- who costarred with Kudrow, 48, on Friends from 1994-2004 -- will join the Web Therapy cast as Newell Miller, the son of Fiona's college professor with whom she had an affair.

Having witnessed a romantic encounter between his father and Fiona, Newell reaches out to Fiona in an effort to find closure following the haunting incident.

Meryl Streep, Alan Cumming, Rosie O'Donnell, Conan O'Brien and Minnie Driver are also among the celebs set to guest star on Web Therapy, which premieres July 2 at 11 p.m. (EST) on Showtime.

