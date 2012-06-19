Singer/songwriter Lisa Loeb has given birth to a baby boy.

The "Stay (I Missed You)" hitmaker and her husband, Roey Hershkovitz, welcomed their second child, son Emet Kuli Loeb Hershkovitz, to their family on Friday, her representative tells People.

Loeb gave birth in Los Angeles and the newborn, who weighed in at 7 pounds, 7 ounces, will join his 2-year-old sister, Lyla Rose. The musician tells the publication, "We're so happy to have a sweet, healthy baby. Lyla is excited to be a big sister!"

