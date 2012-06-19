Lisa Loeb has something new to sing about!

The 44-year-old performer -- best known for her 1994 hit "Stay (I Missed You)" -- welcomed her second child, a baby boy named Emet Kuli Loeb Herskovitz, Friday in Los Angeles, her rep confirms to Us Weekly.

New arrival Emet -- who weighed in at 7 lbs., 7 oz. and is 20 inches long -- joins big sister Lyla Rose, 2 1/2.

Also an author and eyewear designer, Loeb married Conan music production supervisor Roey Hershkovitz in January 2009.

