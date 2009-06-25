Lisa Marie Presley is struggling to cope with the death of her ex husband Michael Jackson.

"I am so very sad and confused with every emotion possible," she tells Usmagazine.com in a statement. "I am heartbroken for his children who I know were everything to him and for his family. This is such a massive loss on so many levels, words fail me."

In August 1994, Jackson and Presley shocked fans by announcing they wed.

"And to think, they said it wouldn't last," said Jackson as he planted a smooch on Presley at the 1994 MTV Video Music Awards. (She later said that it was Jackson's public-relations people who insisted on the big onscreen kiss.)

Presley and Jackson announced their split 20 months later.

