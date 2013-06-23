Lisa Robin Kelly, former star of "That '70s Show," was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Saturday, June 22, TMZ reports.

According to the site, Kelly's car was allegedly parked on the I-5 freeway, blocking a lane of traffic. When police officers arrived, they conducted a field of sobriety test, which she reportedly failed. She was then arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

This is not the first time the actress, 43, has faced legal trouble. In November 2010, she was sentenced to 12 months of unsupervised probation in North Carolina after pleading guilty to drunken driving in August 2010. In March 2012 , she was arrested on a felony charge of corporal injury upon a spouse and was released on $50,000 bail. (The L.A. County defense attorney later declined to file charges).

In Nov. 2012, police arrested Kelly and her husband, Robert Joseph Gilliam, after responding to a disturbance report. Both were charged with assault and released on bond.

She appeared on "That '70s Show" from 1998 to 2003 as Laurie Forman. She also starred on "Married With Children" from 1992 to 1997, and had a role in the 2005 short comedic film "The Food Chain: A Hollywood Scarytale."

