Lisa Vanderpump is the latest to join the gaggle of "Real Housewives" who have recorded a single, and RadarOnline.com has your first listen!

The 50-something "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star put her own reggae feel to Carole King's "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?" in a song that she recorded after hatching the idea with friend Lionel Richie.

Lisa debuted her new song Monday on KIIS FM with Ryan Seacrest, but told the host it was all in good fun and she doesn't plan on doing any more songs.

"It's just a different play on an old classic, and he liked the vocal, and so, there we have it," Lisa said.

"I think that's the only song, I'll ever make."

Other housewives who have recorded songs include Countess LuAnn de Lesseps who recorded and made a music video for her song, "Chic C'est La Vie," Kim Zolciak had two singles, "Google Me" and "Tardy For The Party", and Michaele Salahi whose first single was "Bump It"."

What do you think of Lisa's singing chops, and which housewife has the best voice? Leave your comments below...

