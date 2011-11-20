Lisa VanderPump has been cast in a new light during the second season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills -- one she's not particularly fond of.

"I've found this season a little bit more difficult, obviously in terms of the tragedy that started off the season with Russell [Armstrong]'s suicide," the 50-year-old Bravo star tells Parade. "I felt a bit under attack this season with people saying this and saying that, but I think if you stay true to yourself, people will make up their own minds. You just have to keep plowing ahead."

PHOTOS: Biggest bombshells ever on RHOBH

"You can film me 24 hours a day and you'll get a very accurate picture of who I am," she adds. "You see the funny side, I work hard, and I try to be honest and just call it how it is."

Tensions have been running high between VanderPump and Taylor Armstrong this season, but the London-born Sur and Villa Blanca restaurant owner says she doesn't regret confronting her costar.

VIDEO: Lisa (and Giggy!) vamp for Us' cameras

"Sometimes people don't want to hear the truth. I've had issues with Taylor, like, 'Sorry, Taylor, you're too thin. You're not eating.' It doesn't matter what way you cut it, does she like it? No, but that's what we are encouraged to do, to be honest," VanderPump explains. "We're not going to sit there and say nothing on the show. We're encouraged to speak our mind and sometimes people don't like it."

VIDEO: Lisa VanderPump impersonates her costar Kim Richards

Though she's received some harsh criticism, VanderPump insists she isn't fazed by what others think of her.

"You're not going to please everybody," she tells Parade. "I care what I think and what my children and my husband thinks. If I'm OK with them, I'm OK with myself. It's a very good barometer. I just try to be honest."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly