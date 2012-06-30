Nine months after Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa VanderPump sold her $19 million mansion, a fire tore through the property Friday.

"I'm shocked, really," VanderPump -- currently filming a Bravo spinoff centered around her restaurant, Sur -- told local news station KCAL-TV. "It's been an incredible journey coming to America and living there. My daughter got married in that house, so I'm pretty emotional about it even though I sold it a few months ago."

E! News reports that more than 100 firefighters were dispatched to the property to extinguish the flames after the fire was reported around 6:30 p.m. local time. Portions of the home's roof and floors collapsed during the blaze, and one firefighter was treated at a local hospital for unknown injuries.

KCAL-TV says that Real Housewives star Adrienne Maloof's adjacent property -- where Maloof and her cast mates were filming scenes for the Bravo hit -- had to be evacuated, though fire officials confirm to E! that the blaze was contained to VanderPump's former residence.

VanderPump and her husband, Ken Todd, sold the seven bedroom, 10 bathroom manse in September in order to downsize to a smaller property.

