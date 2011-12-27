Here are the 25 films selected in 2011 by the Library of Congress to be preserved as part of the National Film Registry:

"Allures" (1961)

"Bambi" (1942)

"The Big Heat" (1953)

"A Computer Animated Hand" (1972)

"Crisis: Behind A Presidential Commitment" (1963)

"The Cry of the Children" (1912)

"A Cure for Pokeritis" (1912)

"El Mariachi" (1992)

"Faces" (1968)

"Fake Fruit Factory" (1986)

"Forrest Gump" (1994)

"Growing Up Female" (1971)

"Hester Street" (1975)

"I, an Actress" (1977)

"The Iron Horse" (1924)

"The Kid" (1921)

"The Lost Weekend" (1945)

"The Negro Soldier" (1944)

"Nicholas Brothers Family Home Movies" (1930s-40s)

"Norma Rae" (1979)

"Porgy and Bess" (1959)

"The Silence of the Lambs" (1991)

"Stand and Deliver" (1988)

"Twentieth Century" (1934)

"War of the Worlds" (1953)