WASHINGTON (AP) -- Here's a listing of the 2011 inductees to the National Recording Registry in chronological order:

1. Edison Talking Doll cylinder (1888)

2. "Come Down Ma Evenin' Star," Lillian Russell (1912)

3. "Ten Cents a Dance," Ruth Etting (1930)

4. "Voices from the Days of Slavery," Various speakers (1932-1941 interviews; 2002 compilation)

5. "I Want to Be a Cowboy's Sweetheart," Patsy Montana (1935)

6. "Fascinating Rhythm," Sol Hoopii and his Novelty Five (1938)

7. "Artistry in Rhythm," Stan Kenton & and his Orchestra (1943)

8. Debut performance with the New York Philharmonic, Leonard Bernstein (November 14, 1943)

9. International Sweethearts of Rhythm: Hottest Women's Band of the 1940s (1944-1946)

10. "The Indians for Indians Hour" (March 25, 1947)

11. "Hula Medley," Gabby Pahinui (1947)

12. "I Can Hear It Now," Fred W. Friendly and Edward R. Murrow (1948)

13. "Let's Go Out to the Programs," The Dixie Hummingbirds (1953)

14. "Also Sprach Zarathustra," Fritz Reiner and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra (1954, 1958)

15. "Bo Diddley" and "I'm a Man," Bo Diddley (1955)

16. "Green Onions," Booker T. & the M.G.'s (1962)

17. "Forever Changes," Love (1967)

18. "The Continental Harmony: Music of William Billings," Gregg Smith Singers (1969)

19. "A Charlie Brown Christmas," Vince Guaraldi Trio (1970)

20. "Coat of Many Colors," Dolly Parton (1971)

21. "Mothership Connection," Parliament (1975)

22. Barton Hall concert by the Grateful Dead (May 8, 1977)

23. "I Feel Love," Donna Summer (1977)

24. "Rapper's Delight," Sugarhill Gang (1979)

25. "Purple Rain," Prince and the Revolution (1984)