The most impactful television events of the last 50 years, as measured in a survey conducted by Nielsen and Sony Electronics. The rankings are based on a questionnaire of consumers about events they had watched, if they remember where they were and if they discussed the events with others.

1. Sept. 11 terrorist attacks (2001).

2. Hurricane Katrina (2005).

3. The O.J. Simpson verdict (1995).

4. The Challenger space shuttle explodes (1986).

5. Death of Osama bin Laden (2011).

6. The O.J. Simpson White Bronco chase (1994).

7. The Japanese earthquake and tsunami (2011).

8. Columbine school shooting (1999).

9. BP oil spill in Gulf of Mexico (2010).

10. Princess Diana's funeral (1997).

11. Death of Whitney Houston (2012).

12. Capture and execution of Saddam Hussein (2006).

13. Barack Obama Election Night speech (2008)

14. Wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton (2011).

15. John F. Kennedy assassination (1963).

16. Oklahoma City bombing (1995).

17. Bush/Gore disputed election (2000).

18. Los Angeles riots, Rodney King beating (1992).

19. Casey Anthony murder trial verdict (2011).

20. John F. Kennedy funeral (1963).